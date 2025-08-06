John Cena opens up about ‘shame' over hair loss struggle

John Cena reveals struggles behind hiding hair loss from audience

John Cena just talked about his hair loss struggle and journey.

In a candid conversation for this week’s PEOPLE magazine cover shoot, he revealed, “As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light.”

The wrestler-turned-actor recalled, "I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’”

“They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November,” he added about how the critique pushed him to do better, however Cena clarified, he could’ve done without the “shame” too.

“I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness," he added.

Cena additionally mentioned that he loves his new look, saying, “They don’t do anything except move your hair, one by one, from one area to another.”

“If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that,” he told the outlet, adding, “It completely changed the course of my life.”

As John Cena concluded the conversation over his hair loss struggle, he also explained how his look gives him more range on-screen as an actor, "A different hairstyle can identify a part that can get me more work, do the thing I love to do."