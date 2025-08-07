John Cena calls 'lovable loser' identity his 'life-changing' role

John Cena embraces 'lovable loser' identity

John Cena gushed over his superhero role in Pacemaker.

In a recent chat with people for its week's cover story, Cena, known for over 20 years as a powerful "Superman" figure in the WWE ring, opened up about his role in the HBO Max series that it has helped him explore a new side of himself.

"This has changed my life,” he said of playing the title character. “It’s a great show that’s more than just action. It’s a love story. It’s a workplace comedy."

Sharing his deep connection to his squad in the series, he noted. "We know we're the long shots. That scene at the end of season 1, where they send the real heroes to save the day and we've already saved the day and we get the heroes walk, but we have to walk past the heroes to get all the publicity and we're like, 'F*** you, guys,' that's us.”

“That's the 11th Street Kids. We're the long shots, the lovable losers,” Cena added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cena’s role, Peacemaker, appeared in the 2021 hit film Suicide Squad, which a year later turned into its own spinoff series a year later by HBO Max.

Season 2 of Pacemaker is all set to release on August 21.