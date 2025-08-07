'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland praises John Cena's work ethic

'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland praises John Cena’s dedication to work

Whether it's the ring or the set, John Cena takes his work seriously.

In a recent chat with People for this week's cover story, the WWE star's Pacemaker's costar, Jennifer Holland, had nothing but praise for Cena's work ethic.

“He's the first person on set, the last person to leave. He gives 100 percent of his effort 100 percent of the time,"she told the outlet, noting, "I don’t know if he’s capable of doing less than that.”

Holland, who played the role of Emilia Harcourt in the Suicide Squad's spin-off series, further gushed that the wrestler-turned-actor was “over-prepared” for every scene on set.

"He's learned all the lines, he knows all of the character arcs and everything that's important in what we're communicating in the story," she explained. "He also thinks ahead of things he might be able to improve."

Cena, who himself loved portraying the character of Pacemaker and takes pride in wearing the costume, shared his thoughts, stating, "My job is to entertain folks. And the lane I've chosen in which to entertain is throw on a uniform, assume a role, perform, go to the next uniform."

"As long as that work is good and as long as you're entertained while I'm in the uniform, that's my lane," he added.