Prince Harry 'utterly devastated' as his 'life's work' collapses

Prince Harry furious over collapse of his 'life’s work'

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly furious following the exit from his Senetable charity.

As reported by Rebecca English, DailyMail royal editor, the youngest son of King Charles, who left Senetable in March, spent hours on the phone ranting.

This comes amid concerns that the charity, founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, may not survive following the exit.

Rebecca wrote, “Harry, I am told, is ‘utterly devastated’, spending hours on the phone from California to supporters late into the night raging about a ‘hostile takeover’ of his ‘life’s work.’”

Notably, when the Duke of Sussex’s fallout was made public, Dr Sophie Chandauka, the board chairwoman also accused hims of bullying, harassment and misogyny.

Referring to the accusations, Rebecca wrote, “One source close to the prince told me yesterday there was 'no way in hell' he would ever work with Sentebale again – 'or at least not while Sophie Chandauka and her new stool pigeons [new trustees] were in place.”

It is worth mentioning that there was no evidence found of bullying, harassment or misogyny at the charity, and the Charity Commission criticised all parties in the fallout.

An insider stated, “This has been emotionally absolutely devastating for Prince Harry and (Sentebale co-founder) Prince Seeiso (of Lesotho).”

“What's been perpetrated over the last few months is nothing short of a hostile takeover,” they added.