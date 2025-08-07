Machine Gun Kelly's grim diet plan sparks concerns

Machine Gun Kelly shares his unusual diet plan

Machine Gun Kelly has sparked concerns among his fans after he broke down his diet.

In a clip posted by Instagram handle HipHop-N-More, the 35-year-old pop punk rapper told a small group of guys that he only eats “a couple of times a week.”

“I don’t really eat. I just do water a bunch,” revealed MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

When asked if he mainly fasts, the Bad Things hitmaker confirmed with a head shake.

“Like, I ate that burger ’cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–t, you know?” he explained.

One of the streamers asked, “OK, if we weren’t streaming, what would you have had for dinner?”

The musician simply replied, “Probably water.”

The group was left shocked by the answer as they queried, “But how? You don’t ever feel weak or lightheaded?”

“Yeah, sometimes. I’ll eat, like, a couple times a week,” confessed MGK, revealing he only takes meals that consist of “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.”

“‘Cause it has probiotics, you know?” added the Home crooner. “So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the pro[biotics].”