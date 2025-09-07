Taylor Swift dubbed as 'major inspiration' for younger generation

Photo: Taylor Swift branded great example for younger fans

Kristin Chenoweth has been thrilled to see Taylor Swift stepping into her showgirl era.

The songbird recent sat down for a candid chat with Us Weekly to discuss the highly anticipated 12th studio album of Taylor Swift and claimed that while she is already living her “showgirl era,” she is overjoyed to see Swift embracing her.

“I’ve always been in my showgirl era, honey,” the Broadway icon, 57, told the outlet while promoting her new partnership with Adobe Acrobat Studio.

Moreover, Chenoweth said she can not wait to see how The Life of a Showgirl will differ from The Tortured Poets Department.

“I want it to be so different from the last,” Chenoweth explained.

“And because she’s such a good show woman, I know she’s going to give it to us … in a completely different way.”

For those unversed, Swift's upcoming 12th studio album, set for release on 3rd October 2025.

The Wicked star added that Swift never fails to impress as “she is a boss, an amazing musician, singer-songwriter, smart, ahead of things and a great example to her younger fans.”

Meanwhile, Swift herself recently offered a glimpse into the making of The Life of a Showgirl. During an August 13 episode of the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason, the 35-year-old admitted, “This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”