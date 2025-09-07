Daniel Craig calls playing Benoit Blanc 'dumb luck'

Photo: Daniel Craig shares rare views on 'Knives Out' role

Daniel Craig has been savoring every moment of his return as Benoit Blanc.

In a new confessional with PEOPLE Magazine, at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the 57-year-old actor reflected on stepping back into the shoes of Rian Johnson’s famously shrewd detective for the third time.

“How lucky am I to get to play something like this?” Craig told the outlet on the red carpet.

“I’ve played [James] Bond, and now I’m suddenly playing Benoit Blanc," he added and remarked, "It’s dumb luck. I’m very lucky.”

It is noteworthy that Craig first debuted as Blanc in 2019’s Knives Out, then returned for 2022’s Glass Onion.

The latest installment hits theaters on 26th November and begins streaming on Netflix 12th December.

Johnson confirmed the film's title back in May with a teaser clip on X that teased Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet,” followed by a photo of Craig — this time sporting longer hair, and announced that filming had wrapped.

In conclusion, Craig admitted that he is not closing the door to this franchise.

“If Rian writes another script and it’s as good as I think it probably will be,” he said and concluded, “then it’s an easy decision.”