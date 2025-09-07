Regina King admits being afraid of cancel culture during Oscar win

Regina King recalls cancel culture fear at the Oscars

When Regina King won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk, she was more focused on not making a face that would get her canceled.

When King appeared on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, she was asked to describe how it felt to win the coveted award. She then described everything that happened when her name was announced.

"Like, I can hear the hairs on my arms raised. I can hear what it sounded like for my mom to grab my hand," she said.

King continued, "Like, my senses were really, really, really elevated in that moment. I can fully remember just how sweet it was for Chris [Evans] to help me up the steps. I remember looking at him... and it was almost a moment of him lookin' in my eyes [to say], 'You got it. It's happening and you got it, go on.'"

She also confessed that she was reminding herself constantly to keep a straight face if someone else won.

King said, "I may have been thinking, 'Keep your face straight if you don't win. Don't look salty,' because, you know, of course we wanna win, you know?"

"We are in a cancel culture right now and so it's, you know, one little... if I was looking candid like my mom, someone would have said it was an eye roll," she explained.

"It's when they say your name. That's when it all goes into the hypersensitive," she shared. "It all goes into, whooooooooaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhh."

Regina King's new film Caught Stealing stars Austin Butler in the lead role and is in cinemas.