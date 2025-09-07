Lin Manuel Miranda's son's thoughts on 'Hamilton' revealed

What do Lin Manuel Miranda's sons think of 'Hamilton'? Revealed

Lin-Manuel Miranda's son is finally grown up enough to understand Hamilton and appreciate it like the rest of the world

Lin-Manuel’s parents, Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Luz Towns-Miranda, revealed that his son Sebastian, 10, is "warming up" to the hit Broadway show.

"It's stages," Luis told People. "The older one, Sebastian, is now warming up to Hamilton."

"The little one, for a long time with all the Encanto songs," he continues, referring to the award-winning composer’s 7-year-old son, Francisco. "And 'We Don't Talk About Bruno.' "

The Moana composer shares both of his sons with wife, Vanessa Nadal.

Meanwhile, his parents are happy about Hamilton’s taping being released in cinemas.

"We expect greatness to continue because this is such an incredible work of art," Luis said. "Now it's the big screen, and for us it's even more significant because we couldn't go to Broadway. We didn't have money to go to Broadway, but we went to the movies all the time. So I know there are lots of families out there who can now experience Hamilton on the big screen."

"With the original cast, which is huge," Luz chimed in.

Lin-Manuel also opened up about the achievement and revealed how he wants to be remembered one day.

"I hope they like what I wrote. I hope they thought I was nice," he said, noting that his plays have given work and fame to many actors of color.

"I think what I'm proudest of is how many amazing actors have one of my shows as the first line in their résumé, and how many Broadway debuts and equity cards," he continued.

"We got incredibly talented actors of color just because I'm always trying to get us on the board. Yeah, that's it," Lin-Manuel Miranda added.