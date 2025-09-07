Arnold Schwarzenegger's son weds Abby Champion

Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger's son ties the knot with Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion have tied the knot.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the 31-year-old acting sensation and the 28-year-old mogul exchanged vows on 6th September 2025.

Their wedding was an intimate affair and took place in a romantic lakeside ceremony overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho.

Patrick's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, were in attendance, along with his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband, Chris Pratt.

Abby's parents, Laura and Greg Champion, were also present to celebrate the occasion.

The bride wore a classic white gown, while Patrick opted for a white tuxedo jacket paired with black pants.

The happy news comes just weeks after Arnold Schwarzenegger made headlines for his candid reaction to Patrick's bold White Lotus scene.

Initially surprised, the former California governor quipped, “What is going on here? I mean, this is crazy,” before laughing at the irony.

“Then I said to myself, ‘Well, Arnold, hello. You did the same thing in Conan and in Terminator. You were naked, so don’t complain about it.’”

He concluded with pride, noting the uncanny similarity: “It was a shock to me that you were following my footsteps that closely.”