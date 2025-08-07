Catherine Zeta-Jones praises 'Wednesday' co-star Jenna Ortega

Catherine Zeta-Jones lauds 'amazing' Jenna Ortega

Catherine Zeta-Jones sang praises of Jenna Ortega, calling her an "amazing" actress.

It is pertinent to mention that the 55-year-old actress stars alongside Jenna in the new installment of Netflix's hit series Wednesday.

Speaking to People magazine on Wednesday, Catherine lauded her co-star's professional approach to their sword fight scene.

"We did rehearse it. It's like choreography and stunts," she said. "You know, we have to be careful. These are real weapons we're working with."

The Chicago actress further told the outlet that Jenna took time out of her busy schedule so they could adequately prepare for the scene.

"She'd find time in her schedule, which is a much bigger schedule than mine, to come and rehearse with me, and then we worked it with the stunt coordinator, and it turned out really fabulous," said Catherine, who plays Morticia Addams on the hit Netflix show.

The actress also lauded her co-star, Luis Guzman, for his pre-shoot preparations. The two stars teamed up to perform a tango.

"We used to rehearse the four scenes outside, dodging the rain, sometimes in Ireland, in gravel to keep it every day, to keep it fresh," said Catherine.

"Because, of course, we learned it at the beginning of the show. We weren't shooting it for weeks, three months later. So to keep it fresh and to remember our moves every now and again, we just jump together and we do it. And we laughed," added the actress.

For those unversed, Luis portrays Gomez Addams on the hit series, Wednesday.

The second season of the highly anticipated show will premiere on Netflix in December.