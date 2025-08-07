 
Shakira honors favorite 'colleague' Chris Martin after Los Angeles show

Chris Martin was among the artists who attended Shakira's concert in LA on Wednesday

Zaid Bin Amir
August 07, 2025

Shakira thanked fellow singer Chris Martin for attending her Los Angeles show.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old singer delivered an electrifying performance during her concert at the iconic SoFi Stadium.

Will.i.am, Becky G, Sofia Carson, and Chris were among the artists who attended the Waka Waka hitmaker's show in LA.

Following her stunning performance, Shakira took to her Instagram account and gave a special shoutout to the Coldplay lead singer, Chris.

“Nothing like when a colleague you respect and admire comes to check out your show!” she penned. 

In another post, Shakira also expressed her gratitude to her fans for making her LA concert successful.

 “Los Angeles! Thank you so much! 90,000 souls in two days is a dream come true. Gracias, mi gente latina, por estas dos noches históricas en el SoFi Stadium. Inolvidable!” wrote the Whenever, Whenever songstress.

As soon as she shared the post, Shakira's friends and fans rushed to the comment section to praise the singer. 

“This was special. We love you, Shaki!” commented Black Eyed Peas.

“I was there last night and the show was indescribably wonderful. I am in awe of Shakira’s immense talent and incredible energy," gushed a fan.

