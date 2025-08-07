Holly Willoughby enjoys one of 'last family trips' with son Harry

Holly Willoughby takes step back from spotlight this summer

Holly Willoughby has reportedly taken a step back from the spotlight.

As reported by Closer Magazine, Holly is set for fun this summer with husband Dan Baldwin and their children: Harry, 16, Belle, 14, and Chester, 10.

Insiders have revealed that this might be the “one of the last family trips” their son Harry comes on.

“This summer is a really special one for the family. Harry took his GCSEs this year, and both Holly and Dan feel that this could be one of the last family trips he comes on. So, they’re making sure they spend as much time together as possible,” the source stated.

With their children growing up, Holly is able to have more “date nights” with husband Dan.

The source noted, “They’re able to do a lot more date nights while they’re out in Portugal, and they’re not having to get a babysitter. They feel like they’ve just started dating again.”

This comes as Holly recently faced a series of setbacks after stepping down from hosting This Morning for 14 years, including recent criticism for heading to Glastonbury in pricey outfits and flying the festival by helicopter.

Moreover, Dancing On Ice, which Holly Willoughby presented since 2006 was also axed this year, and Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt was also axed just after one season.

“She feels under no pressure with work and will start thinking about her options when they get back. For now it’s all about family and couple time,” the source noted.