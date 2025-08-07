Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel still 'not planning' wedding

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel's wedding plans revealed

Jonathan Scott has spilled on wedding plans with Zooey Deschanel.

Speaking with People Magazine, Scott revealed that he and Deschanel are not in a rush to tie the knot.

Scott and Deschanel got engaged in 2023. They share two children, a daughter, Elsie and a son, Charlie together from Deschenel’s previous marriage. However, the couple don’t have their own children.

Scoot told the outlet, “We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff.”

“So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it's been two years now since I proposed,” he added.

However, Scott revealed that although they still haven’t decided on the date yet, they’re in agreement with how they want their wedding to be.

The actor said, “Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time.”

Adding, “we want to keep it very, very intimate.”

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel started dating in 2019 and they live in their 1938 “dream home” which they finished renovating in 2022.