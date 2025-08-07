Kelly Osbourne 'really worried' about her mom Sharon after Ozzy's death

Kelly Osbourne 'terrified' over her mom's condition following dad Ozzy's passing

Sharon Osbourne, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, has left her daughter Kelly reportedly “terrified” over her state of mind after her husband’s death.

For the unversed, the renowned English singer, songwriter, and frontman of Black Sabbath succumbed to cardiac arrest at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025.

According to Radar Online, Kelly said quietly this week, "I'm really worried about my mom and what she may do to herself.”

The 40-year-old British TV personality and singer is extremely upset after losing her father just a little over two weeks after his last performance with Black Sabbath.

Now, she is concerned about her mother, Sharon, who is facing serious health problems following the sudden death of her husband, with whom she was for more than 40 years.

Insider close to the family said Kelly has been “utterly destroyed" by her dad's passing and her worries regarding her mother Sharon's well-being are rapidly increasing.

"Sharon appears fragile and has had difficulty gaining weight. Kelly is deeply worried about how broken her mom is, and it's painful for her to see,” the source quipped.

Notably, Ozzy and Sharon first crossed paths in 1970 and tied the knot in Hawaii in 1982. The couple welcomed three children together Aimee 41, Kelly, and Jack 39.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair celebrated its 43rd wedding anniversary earlier in July of this year.