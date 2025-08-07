Arctic Monkeys hint at highly-anticipated reunion

Arctic Monkeys latest move sparks reunion rumors

Arctic Monkeys might just be returning to the music scene!

The indie rock legends, who have stayed away from the spotlight and have not released any new music since their 2022’s The Car, have also gone on a hiatus from playing live since 2023.

However, in May at the Music Week Awards at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House, the audience was shocked to see front man Alex Turner appear on stage to present their manager, Ian McAndrew, with The Strat Award.

And now, this week, fans have pointed out that the Do I Wanna Know hitmakers’ official website has removed the album cover for The Car, and a new page for a Newsletter has appeared.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the members including Matt Helders, Jamie Cook, and Nick O'Malley - launched a new record company, BANG BANG RECORDINGS LLP, which appeared on Companies House.

Arctic Monkey’s recent shift in music has skyrocketed their popularity further however their early diehard fans prefer the band’s older work.

The Hives front man Pelle Almqvist offered his opinion on the I Wanna Be Yours singers’ change in direction.

He told Music Week: "I think they should do what feels right. I think everything they've done has been good, it's just different genres. I can see that someone who loved the first album maybe isn't into the last album and vice-versa, but who gives a s***? They're doing what they feel like they should be doing and that's all there is to it. I like all their stuff, basically."