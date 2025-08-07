Universal Pictures declares war on AI with sudden threat

Universal Pictures takes drastic action against AI

The studio behind Jurassic World Rebirth, Universal Pictures, is taking fierce action against AI.

Universal Pictures is still fighting against generative AI by adding a new warning at the end of all its movies.

The warning says Universal’s movies “may not be used to train AI” and shows up during the end credits.

It also threatens legal action against anyone who uses the movie to train AI systems.

"This motion picture is protected under the laws of the United States and other countries. Unauthorised duplication, distribution or exhibition may result in civil liability and criminal prosecution,” the warning reads.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures believe that "the worldwide insertion of the language adds another layer of protection against the theft of its movies for data mining and AI training purposes."

Notably, this message popped up at the end of its biggest movies of the 2025 summer, including Jurassic World Rebirth, The Bad Guys 2, and Train Your Dragon.

It is pertinent to mention that Universal Pictures recently joined Disney to sue the AI company Midjourney and both studios called AI a “bottomless pit of plagiarism.”

An NBCUniversal spokesperson said they were suing to "protect the hard work of all the artists whose work entertains and inspires us and the significant investment we make in our content."

Also, in July of this year, Amazon supported a new AI service called Showrunner, which uses material from old TV shows to let people create their own episodes.

The CEO of Fable, the company that made the software, stated, "Hollywood streaming services are about to become two-way entertainment."