Eminem unveils secret behind never getting ‘writer's block'

Eminem reveals how to never get ‘writer’s block’

The 52-year-old legendary rapper, whose prolific career spans 12 solo studio albums, said he deals with the problem by constantly writing down ideas in a book he keeps with him.

In his latest documentary, Stans, the Mockingbird rapper stated, “Every time I write, there’s different stages of it and that’s one of the reasons why I keep a book now and I never get writer’s block.”

“I’m always able to go back in my book and have unlimited ideas,” he added.

“Sometimes I just write my rhyming words down and not the stuff in between, so that it can’t be put together if someone finds it,” Eminem mentioned further.

Eminem’s new film narrates his story, in his voice, through famous fans including Dr Dre and Ed Sheeran.

This update comes after the Lose Yourself hitmaker and Dr Dre were accused of leaving radio DJ Jo Whiley feeling “tiny and stupid.”

The BBC Radio 2 presenter said: “I remember interviewing Eminem and Dr Dre one time and that was horrible. I’d interviewed Eminem when he was very young and he was very shy and polite.”

“He kept calling me ‘ma’am’ all the time and he was really, really sweet and humble. Then a couple of years later he came back on the show but with Dr Dre and the fame had happened and he was just this other creature altogether,” Jo further claimed.

“They were just so playful with me – and can I just say they made me feel so tiny and so stupid,” she admitted with finality.