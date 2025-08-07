'The Batman 2' shares rare insights on commencement of shooting

'The Batman 2' gives greenlight to shooting the sequel

The Batman 2's company CEO, David Zaslav, has recently broken silence on the starting of shooting.

On August 7, Warner Bros. Discovery’s shareholders shared a letter with Deadline, the President of the company discussed the details of James Gunn’s DCU plans.

“DC Studio’s universe of characters represents not only one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most valuable pieces of intellectual property, but one of the most valuable assets in entertainment,” he began his statement.

Referring to director’s upcoming projects, Zaslav continued, “In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ (2026), ‘Clayface’ (2026) and the next ‘Wonder Woman.’”

Sharing exciting news about the long-awaited sequel, The Batman 2, he wrote, “In addition, ‘The Batman II’ (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development.”

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz will reprise their roles as Batman and Catwoman, respectively, in the superhero movie alongside Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright.

For those unversed, The Batman 2 initially scheduled for October 2025,it was pushed back to October 2026, and then again to 2027.

“In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social,” David Zaslav concluded.