'The Paper' trailer sees major 'The Office' character return

Peacock releases 'The Office' spinoff 'The Paper' trailer

Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez is returning to the The Office universe by starring in the spinoff The Paper, whose trailer Peacock released.



The mockumentary series follows the original series favourite in the staff of a Midwestern newspaper, which is on the ropes.

Back to the trailer, which shows Domhnall Gleeson playing a journalist named Ned Sampson who is taking the lead to raise the Toledo Truth Teller standards — the paper he joins as editor-in-chief.

For this, he floats big ideas and works to boost the staffers, including Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Nuñez. Guest stars include Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson and Nancy Lenehan.

In the teaser, Ned asks his ragtag team of journalists, “How many of you have actually written for a paper before?”

“I wrote a paper in junior high,” a reporter replies, who, along with others, used clickbait stories and published them on the Associated Press for already written articles. Another staffer says, “I’ve tweeted.”

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman served as the creators, showrunners, executive producers, and writers of The Paper. Other executive producers include Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas.

The Paper will be out on Sept 4.