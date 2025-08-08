Selena Gomez recalls nostalgia moment of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez gushes about her filming Wizards’ character

Selena Gomez returned to reprise her role as Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, after 12-years following the end of the original.

While appearing for a chat on Therapuss with Jake Shane show, the Hollywood actress candidly shared nostalgic moments of filming the series.

Referring to her on-screen character, she laughingly admitted, "Ultimately shaped who I am, because I feel like I am Alex. That's so weird, I feel like I should talk to my therapist about that."

"I relate to her so much. Stepping [back] into Alex has been a pleasure," Gomez continued, reflecting on her guest appearance. "I don't know how to explain it. I know it's me living in a nostalgic period, but at the same time, I loved doing that."

"There is no Disney Channel anymore. It's just, you know, my sister or like, my friends, sometimes, that was all we wanted to watch, right? It just was comforting," the Only Murders in the Buildings actress.

The sequel focuses on Justin Russo’s decision to live a normal, mortal life with his family, and the arrival of Billie, a wizard, who is taken by Russo’s family.

Before concluding, Selena Gomez shared, "I was so genuinely happy to be able to just bring the nostalgia back. This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started."

Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to be released on September 12, 2025.