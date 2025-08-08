Macaulay Culkin gets honest about 'Home Alone' lore

Macaulay Culkin dishes on 'Home Alone' experience

Home Alone has become so well-known that several lore have been attached to it over time. Now, Macaulay Culkin, the lead star in the comedy film, responds to them.



Appearing on Hot Ones, the 44-year-old, who rarely gives interviews, said he was asked to confirm if his stunt double was a "30-year-old man."

Confirming this, the Richie Rich star said, "I saw him in the wardrobe department for the first time. I get changed and I walk out and there's this guy, Larry, dressed exactly like me because we're both trying on the same outfit."

Macaulay recalled Larry's reaction, "And I'm like, 'Oh, hey Larry. How you doing?' And he goes, 'Hey, I'm doing good. Hey, I'm Larry.'"

"He kinda looks at me and goes, 'How old do you think I am?'" the actor recounted. "That's a loaded question, because I know he's much older than me. I was nine. So, I go... 13?"

Initially believing him to be 13, Macaulay recalled when his stunt double performed the scene of climbing and collapsing the shelf several times, he pleaded, "And I'm going, 'Please take it easy on Larry! He's only 13 years old."

Elsewhere in the interview, the My Girl star was asked whether it is true that his co-star Joe Pesci, who played one of the burglars, kept his distance from you because he wanted you to think that he was mean?

"That's what I heard," the star said, adding, "But, you know, I can see why he was kind of like, Oh, I want to scare the kid. I want to be scary."

He continued, "I just remember sitting there and he goes, 'How you doing, kid? And I go, 'You know what? I'm actually tired. I haven't been home in like four or five months.'"

"He goes, 'I haven't been home in three years,'" the Goodfellas star responded, to which Macaulay concluded with a quip, "I was like, 'Oh, I didn't realize this was a **** measuring contest.'"