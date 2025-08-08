Eminem opens up on what finally pushed him to quit pill addiction: 'I cried'

Eminem reveals life-changing moment behind pills addiction

Eminem opened up about a pivotal moment in his life that made him drop his pill addiction.

In his new documentary titled Stans, the Mockingbird rapper talked about his near-fatal overdose in 2007 and what led him to quit his addiction.

"I got into this viscous cycle of, 'I'm depressed so I need more pills' and then your tolerance gets so high you end up overdosing," he began.

“I woke up in the hospital and I didn’t know what the f*** happened. It seemed like I fell asleep, and I woke up with tubes in me and s***. I wanted to get up. I couldn't move. After the overdose, I came home going, 'Yo, bro, I need something,’” he continued.

"I had this video that they brought me because I missed Hailie's first guitar recital," Eminem recalled, referring to his daughter Hailie Jade.

"The amount of guilt that I felt, I cried when I saw it because I was like, 'Oh my God, I missed that.'"

"Do you want to miss everything? If you can’t do it for yourself... then at least do it for them,” he asked himself.

This was the turning point in Eminem’s addiction struggle, and he started his sobriety journey in April 2008 and has maintained it over the past years.

To honor his journey, he dedicated his 2009 album Relapse during the early days of his journey.