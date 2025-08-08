Selena Gomez teases wedding plans but holds back for THIS reason

Selena Gomez makes rare confession about future with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez spilled some rare insights into her upcoming wedding nuptials with Benny Blanco.

In a recent chat on the Therapuss podcast, the Calm Down singer opened up about her upcoming wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Selena told the podcast host, Jake Shane.

Sharing some insights into when the couple will tie the knot, Gomez noted that she is unsure about their marriage as Blanco and she both are currently in the middle of some projects and will conclude things before moving to the most important aspect of their lives.

“It’s just there’s so much kind of happening at the moment with he’s working on some projects that he has to wrap up and we just have things we want to finish and our own personal endeavors before we get into all the nitty gritty but yeah, I don’t know,” she noted.

However, Gomez confessed that she has never been sure about anything like she is about her relationship with Blanco,

“You know, I’m really, I just have really never felt so sure about something and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that,” she admitted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez revealed how she met the music producer, “We met when I was 16 because we were going to possibly work together but I didn’t start releasing music until 17/18 officially and so we saw each other around. He was an acquaintance, if that makes sense. I just thought he was nice,” Gomez recalled.