Cassie posts on social media first time since childbirth and Diddy testimony

Cassie breaks silence on social media after Diddy's fifth bail rejection

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura has broken her silence on social media since testifying against her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a relatable video about postpartum recovery, also marking the first post since her third childbirth.

The video showed a man dancing to DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts in front of a crowd, initially posted by the momswithplans Instagram page. The video has text above it reading "When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum."

Ventura added her own caption to her repost, writing, "Factual. Little by little. lol.”

Ventura and Fine, who are already parents to two girls Frankie Stone, 5, and Sunny Cinco, 4, welcomed their first son on May 28. They have yet to reveal the name of the third baby.

Just days before her social media return, Combs was denied bail for fifth time since his arrest.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against the rapper's release from Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, citing "risk of flight or danger."

Amid attempts for release ahead of his sentencing for his July 2 conviction on federal charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, Combs' close circle is reportedly trying to seek a presidential pardon for the rapper.

“People in Diddy’s world and orbit are reaching out to his administration for a pardon, but not his legal team,” one source close to the music mogul told People Magazine after Combs' lawyer Nicole Westmoreland confirmed to CNN on August 5 that efforts were being made to request a pardon.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” Westmoreland said with the music mogul's sentencing less than two months away.

Combs' sentencing is now set for October 3, and he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.