Josh Allen reflects on 'best night' of his life after marrying Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld wed in late May in an outdoor ceremony in California

August 08, 2025

Josh Allen is looking back on how everything worked out perfectly at his and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 29, featured in the premiere of this season's Hard Knocks recently, where he was to comment on his May wedding.

“Yeah, that was the best night of my life, honestly,” the NFL star responded, adding with a smile, "and my wife’s life, I think. That’s what she says.”

Allen also touched upon what he did this summer during his appearance on the first episode of the HBO series.

“I’ve golfed a lot. That was pretty cool," he said. "I golfed at Augusta after the Masters.”

“I will mention that I did get married, and that was the most important part. Yeah, it's been a good offseason,” he added with a smile.

Allen and Steinfeld, 28, exchanged vows on May 31 in an outdoor California ceremony in front of family and friends, including his Bills teammates and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David.

Per Steinfeld's Beau Society newsletter, the couple began with a family-only dinner on May 29, which was followed by a welcome party with signature cocktails the next day.

The couple then broke tradition by having breakfast together on the wedding morning. Their ceremony, held at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, featured a phone-free rule.

Steinfeld then walked down the aisle in a custom Tamara Ralph gown with sheer opera gloves and a lace veil. She accessorised with a pair of Mikimoto pearl and diamond earrings.

The guests were then treated to a reception, a lemon olive oil cake, and an underground after-party. 

The NFL pro proposed to the singer in November 2024, a year after first being spotted together.

