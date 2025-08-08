Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade call it quits

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade end relationship

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have parted ways.

The Euphoria star and the influencer, who have been in a stop-start relationship with each other for almost four years, recently ended their romance as per PEOPLE magazine.

Jacob and Olivia first sparked dating rumours in late 2021, when they were spotted together having coffee together in Los Angeles, just a month after the actor’s break-up with model and actress, Kaia Gerber.

The Saltburn star and the social media personality were then reported to have called it quits in August 2022 but were later seen holidaying together in Italy in June 2023.

In the mid of July, it would be safe to assume Olivia had introduced Jacob to her parents as the couple spent time at the Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Currently, Olivia Jade Giannulli uploaded a YouTube vlog where she documented her life in Paris expressing her excitement over a "formative" time in the French capital.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi made headline after he met up with his ex, Gerber, at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Los Angeles on 5 August. Alongside the actor, other A-listers in attendance at the celebration were guests Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Colman Domingo and Paris Hilton.