Shawn Mendes makes major life change for 'peace and quiet'

Shawn Mendes kicked off his 'On The Road Again' tour on August 2, 2025

August 08, 2025

Shawn Mendes just relocated to a small village in the Cotswolds.

The 26-year-old pop star is loving life in the tiny village of Great Tew in south-west of England, with a source reporting to The Sun, "We’re awash with stars and now Shawn has started hanging out in Great Tew all the time.”

They continued, "The word on the street is that he’s rented a little place here for some peace and quiet before he goes off on his tour.”

"No one ever asks him for a selfie so he must be loving the fact he’s left alone. But when he walks into cafes and pubs in the area, heads do turn,” the insider concluded.

Shawn, who has famously dated pop star Camila Cabello, has become the "talk of the village" but "doesn’t get any special treatment" from the locals.

"Shawn is treated like a normal person too, he doesn’t get any special treatment because he’s famous,” the insider mentioned.

Sharing an incident, they told the outlet, "The last time he was in the cafe, he got a telling-off because he was ordering his food right before the kitchen closed. They told him to hurry up and order.”

"The poor lad. He’s the talk of the village," the source quipped.

Shawn Mendes himself has also been vocal about the struggles he has faced due to stardom and the pressures that come with it.

He told NME previously: "Yeah, it really depends on the day. Because I’ve gone through swings where I’ve just deleted social media and pretended that no one can see me, and that wasn’t right. And then I’ve gone through places where all I can think about is what people think [and] how they see me, and that wasn’t right [either]. So yeah, it’s a constant relationship, like anything."

