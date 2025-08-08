Paula Patton shares rare update about her love life

Paula Patton opens up about her love life

Paula Patton has confirmed that she is not in a relationship with anyone right now.

The 49-year-old actress opened up about her love life on Thursday in a new interview with People magazine.

When asked if she had a partner, Paula replied with a laugh, "I'm not telling you that."

"I'm going to be honest, I am a single woman," she added.

The Mission Impossible 4 star further told the outlet that she isn't worried about her single status because she believes things will happen when they are meant to be.

"God has your king for you, and you just have to go about your life enjoying every moment. Don't wait on anything or anybody," she shared. "Just trust and know that when the right person comes, it will be."

"I think we get caught up in fear, or worried about being alone, and then you make choices that are not great choices, instead of just like, trusting, it's all gonna work out, and then you don't have to chase anything," added Paula.

For those unversed, the actress's last public romance was with Robin Thicke. The two parted ways in February 2014 after nine years of marriage.

The exes share a 15-year-old son, Julian Fuego.