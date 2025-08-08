Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' sequel finally locks in filming date after delays

Robert Pattinson-starrer Batman sequel set to enter production phase next year after multiple delays

Robert Pattinson-starrer Batman sequel is scheduled to finally enter production after several delays.

A recent letter from Warner Bros. Discovery to stakeholders states that the sequel to Pattinson’s The Batman, currently titled The Batman Part 2, is set to begin filming in spring 2026 for a 2027 release.

Variety reported that the sequel is set to be released in October 2027.

The update comes over three years after the March 2022 release of the Matt Reeves movie and several postponements.

In January 2023, Gunn and Safran announced during a press event that the movie would release on October 3, 2025. Later in December 2024, the sequel was postponed to October 2027.

In his defense, Gunn shared via Threads that "a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," citing Alien, Terminator, Top Gun, and the latest two sequels of his movie, Guardians of the Galaxy, as examples.

The recent shareholder letter also stated that James Gunn is "busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family," which includes Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and a new Wonder Woman movie. His Superman reboot, which hit theaters in July 2025, has already been hailed as a major box office win.

The "10-year vision" for the DC Universe, per the studio, also includes a second season of Peacemaker and the premiere of Lanterns.