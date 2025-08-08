 
George Clooney gushes over ‘wonderful' Adam Sandler

George Clooney praised Adam Sandler’s acting prowess

August 08, 2025

George Clooney just praised Adam Sandler and his film Happy Gilmore 2.

The iconic actor insisted that the comedy shows off more of Adam’s talent, gushing over his acting skills ahead of Jay Kelly’s release, a film where the two co-starred together and will be released on November 14.

"This film, more than any film Adam has done, shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is. I kept telling the cast, 'Don't call him Sand Man. Don't talk to him like he's just some goofy comedian. He's actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor,'" George told Vanity Fair.

The Wolfs star continued, "Because of what his paycheck is, which is doing big goofy comedies, when he does these other, beautiful, Uncut Gems kinds of movies, it reminds people of that.”

"He's not just a good comedian,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that in the upcoming movie, Jay Kelly, George Clooney stars as the title character, who embarks on a whirlwind journey through Europe with his manager, Ron, played by Adam Sandler.

The cast for Jay Kelly also features Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough as well as Isla Fisher, and will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.

