Jack Nicholson grandson arrested for domestic violence

Jack Nicholson’s grandson charged for domestic violence

Jack Nicholson’s grandson, Sean Norfleet, was just arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Sean Norfleet was accused of attacking an unnamed woman, and arrested on charges of felony domestic violence as per arrest records from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sean, who is Jack Nicholson's eldest grandchild, was released later the same day with a bail bond of 50,000 dollars.

A court appearance is also scheduled for August 26, with Sean, whose real name is Sean Knight Nicholson, to face imprisonment for up to four years if he is found guilty.

The Batman star's grandchild formerly majored in film studies at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, before moving into music production, describing himself as a "music composer" on his social media profile.

Under the name "Cutter Mattock" he also works as a DJ and reveled that his music genres were "horror composition, experimental club, hardcore, dark ambient," and "phonk."

He is the eldest son of 88-year-old Jack Nicholson's eldest daughter, Jennifer Nicholson, and her ex-husband Mark Norfleet. The couple called it quits in 2003, when Sean was just seven years old.

It is also pertinent to mention that neither the Oscar-winning actor nor Sean have publicly commented on the matter.