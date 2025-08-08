 
Zendaya makes career shift amid upcoming ‘Spider-Man' return

Zendaya is set to reprise her role as MJ in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

August 08, 2025

Zendaya takes on new endeavor amid ‘Spider-Man’ comeback
Zendaya has officially become a shoe designer!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress co-created a new sneaker in collaboration with her longtime stylist, Law Roach for the Swiss sportswear brand On.

Branded as the Cloudzone Moon, the shoe has breathable mesh and a supportive heel, available in colours beige or black.

The shoe goes well with the neutral palette of On's new clothing collection, of which Zendaya is also a face as part of its Be Every You campaign.

Issuing a statement over her work with On, the Euphoria star said, "Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone.”

She continued, "This story felt personal, a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole."

"To me it's about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself,” Zendaya concluded.

The popular actress took on the designer role despite having a rather hectic schedule as she gears to appear on-screen in the upcoming installment of Dune as well as the films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey alongside her fiancé, Tom Holland.

