Metallica star Lars Ulrich remembers ‘eloquent’ Ozzy Osbourne

Lars Ulrich just recalled how Ozzy Osbourne was "so warm" and "eloquent" at the Black Sabbath reunion show, Back To The Beginning.

The Metallica founding member and drummer was among the artists who took the stage during the show in Birmingham on July 5 and got to spend time with the late legend at rehearsals.

During an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Lars was asked if Ozzy's death on July 22 was expected and the rocker replied: "No, no … we hung, we said hello, we hugged."

"He was very eloquent and very sharp in his answer,” he added.

The Fade To Black talent continued, "We were just sitting doing small talk, but it was so warm and he was very present, coherent. It was just his body that was not in good shape, but his mind … he was eloquent and talking and in the moment."

Lars then went to express how he felt very lucky to be amongst the few who got to witness Black Sabbath’s soundcheck prior to the concert.

"All the rest of us were just losing our f****** minds and then they started playing War Pigs with the lights on and the show and air raid sirens and then we were obviously, as fans - and I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn here or being disrespectful - as fans I think there was a sense from all the other musicians and friends of Black Sabbath who were there…” he said.

The Unforgiven rocker further stated, "We were hoping for the best. We wanted it to be the best. We wanted it to be a grand slam, but we didn’t know, because ultimately none of us knew what kind of shape they were in...”

"Then Ozzy came in singing and sounded great, hit all the notes and the lyrics and the timings and everybody was like: 'This is gonna be fine, they’re gonna f******* kill it,'" Lars recalled.

Speaking of Ozzy Osbourne’s shock death, the drummer admitted, "We were all just so stunned. So sad. But at the same time he got to live, to accomplish that concert and that appearance that had been in him since before COVID.”

"He got up there, he played... Maybe it was just a load off his shoulders and he got to accomplish what he wanted and maybe he just sort of let go,” Lars Ulrich concluded.