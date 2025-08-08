Jelly Roll breaks silence with Australian, New Zealand tour dates

Jelly Roll set to entertain his fans in Australia, New Zealand

Jelly Roll has exciting things in store for his fans in New Zealand and Australia.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, August 8, the 40-year-old American rapper and singer shared the date list for his first big tour in Australia.

Notably, this revelation came a week after he first talked about his upcoming trip to Australia on July 31, 2024.

The nascent Strummingbird Festival announced that they booked Roll and Shaboozey as the main performers for their inaugural 2025 events. The three-day festival will happen in three places, including Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, and Perth, towards the end of October this year.

With the announcement, the Even Angels Cry hitmaker has added more shows in both countries and will now perform in Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne as well.

He named the tour Down Under, which will start on October 25 on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, and will end on November 8 with a special performance in Auckland, New Zealand.

Along with Shaboozey, Drew Baldridge, a singer from Illinois, will also be part of the tour with Roll.

He also added a caption under his post that read, “AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE! Nashville is on the way baby. Pre-sale is live. Link is where links are. I’m coming for the Quokkas LFG.”

Jelly Roll’s Extended Down Under 2025 Tour Date List

October 25 – Strummingbird Festival, Kawana Sports Precinct, Sunshine Coast, QLD

October 26 – TBA, Adelaide, SA

October 28 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 1 – Strummingbird Festival, Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle, NSW

November 2 – Strummingbird Festival, Claremont Showground, Perth, WA

November 4 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 8 – The Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ