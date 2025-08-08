 
Geo News

Jelly Roll breaks silence with Australian, New Zealand tour dates

Jelly Roll excites his fans with the revelation of his 2025 Down Under tour dates

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 08, 2025

Jelly Roll set to entertain his fans in Australia, New Zealand
Jelly Roll set to entertain his fans in Australia, New Zealand

Jelly Roll has exciting things in store for his fans in New Zealand and Australia.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, August 8, the 40-year-old American rapper and singer shared the date list for his first big tour in Australia.

Notably, this revelation came a week after he first talked about his upcoming trip to Australia on July 31, 2024.

The nascent Strummingbird Festival announced that they booked Roll and Shaboozey as the main performers for their inaugural 2025 events. The three-day festival will happen in three places, including Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, and Perth, towards the end of October this year.

With the announcement, the Even Angels Cry hitmaker has added more shows in both countries and will now perform in Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne as well.

He named the tour Down Under, which will start on October 25 on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, and will end on November 8 with a special performance in Auckland, New Zealand.

Along with Shaboozey, Drew Baldridge, a singer from Illinois, will also be part of the tour with Roll.

He also added a caption under his post that read, “AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE! Nashville is on the way baby. Pre-sale is live. Link is where links are. I’m coming for the Quokkas LFG.”

Jelly Roll’s Extended Down Under 2025 Tour Date List

October 25 – Strummingbird Festival, Kawana Sports Precinct, Sunshine Coast, QLD

October 26 – TBA, Adelaide, SA

October 28 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 1 – Strummingbird Festival, Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle, NSW

November 2 – Strummingbird Festival, Claremont Showground, Perth, WA

November 4 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 8 – The Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ

Busta Rhymes breaks silence on abuse allegations from ex-assistant
Busta Rhymes breaks silence on abuse allegations from ex-assistant
Timothee Chalamet set to star in upcoming heist movie ‘High Side'
Timothee Chalamet set to star in upcoming heist movie ‘High Side'
Zendaya makes career shift amid upcoming ‘Spider-Man' return
Zendaya makes career shift amid upcoming ‘Spider-Man' return
Jack Nicholson grandson arrested for domestic violence
Jack Nicholson grandson arrested for domestic violence
'White Lotus' actor Sam Nivola reacts to 'nepo baby' tag
'White Lotus' actor Sam Nivola reacts to 'nepo baby' tag
George Clooney gushes over ‘wonderful' Adam Sandler
George Clooney gushes over ‘wonderful' Adam Sandler
Paula Patton shares rare update about her love life
Paula Patton shares rare update about her love life
Real reason why Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel 'not in a rush' to get married
Real reason why Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel 'not in a rush' to get married