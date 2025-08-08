Exotic dancer prepares to expose most shocking chapter of Diddy's life

Exotic dancer ready to shake Diddy to his core: Source

An exotic dancer is reportedly set to drop shocking claims about Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura in a new tell-all.

Radar Online reported that Sharay Hayes, an exotic dancer who is also called “The Punisher”, spoke at the 55-year-old American rapper, record producer, and record executive’s federal criminal trial and claimed he was part of group s*** parties that Diddy set up.

Hayes told the outlet he is now trying to sell a book where he will talk about everything because he wants people to finally know the truth about the s*** parties with Diddy and Ventura, the 38-year-old American singer and dancer, which were called “freaks off” by the prosecutors.

Diddy has been proclaiming he did not do anything wrong but the court found him guilty of prostitution after Hayes told the court in detail about the wild parties.

Notably, the Last Night crooner was acquitted of s*** trafficking and racketeering.

"From baby oil to surveillance footage, it's all in there,” the source said, referring to the story of Hayes.

"He wants to take back his narrative. He's tired of being just a footnote in Diddy's downfall,” another insider claimed.