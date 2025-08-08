'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin makes candid admission about kids

Photo: 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin shares hilarious anecdote

Macaulay Culkin recently made a hilarious admission about his kids.

In a new appearance on Hot Ones, the 44-year-old shared that he may have been one of the biggest child stars of the ’90s, but to his kids, he is just their Dad.

As fans will be aware, the Home Alone icon shares two sons with his actress fiancée Brenda Song.

He started the chat by mentioning that he has been making sure they grow up grounded, “My kids have no idea that me and Brenda are famous.”

“They see momma on TV because when she’s not around I put on [her TV show] Suite Life [The Suite Life of Zack and Cody],” he explained and added, “Just saying. I say oh yeah, no I showed them some Suite Life and you know what [my son] Dak said?

“He goes: ‘Someday I want to grow up and marry a girl just as pretty as [Brenda’s character] London Tipton.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah yeah, yep yep.’”

Despite having two Hollywood parents, the actor insisted his boys are “thoroughly unimpressed” when they see their mom and dad on TV.

“I don’t want them to get mired by all that kind of stuff,” he said, adding, “I’m not intending to raise a nepo baby no matter how much they’re going to be like them, you know?”

During the candid interview, the former child star also opened up about stepping away from Hollywood in the mid-’90s after his meteoric rise.

“Well, you have to understand, at least then, I was retired. For at least a big chunk of that. For at least like six or seven years of that,” he recalled.

“Like just went to high school, I got married way too young, things like that you know. I was actually pretty good at reading,” he continued.

“I was kind of vivaciously reading through the scripts. But there was a couple that slipped through,” he remarked before moving to a new chat.