Liam Neeson romance crumbles as Pamela Anderson remains silent

Liam Neeson left in 'disbelief' over Pamela Anderson's silence

Liam Neeson is said to be “terrified” that his rumoured romance with Pamela Anderson is not mutual.

Sources told Radar Online that the 73-year-old Hollywood star really likes Anderson but he is scared she does not like him and they are under constant public scrutiny after they got close while working together on a sequel of the comedy action film The Naked Gun.

Notably, both stars appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and a body language expert was watching them closely on the show.

The Ice Road star and The Last Showgirl actress did not declare they were dating but expert Inbaal Hongiman told the same outlet that Neeson’s reactions and how he acted around Anderson clearly showed he really likes her.

"Liam listens intently to Pamela, completely captivated by her response. His mouth hangs open in disbelief, and his smile is so wide it lights up his entire face,” Hongiman highlighted.

"He can't mask the overwhelming emotion he's feeling as he hears what Pamela appreciates about him,” he added.

But Neeson's “uneasy body presentation" suggested he was anxious because Anderson was not reciprocating his feelings the way he wanted.

"Just before speaking, he raises his chin slightly, and his voice even wobbles a bit. The subtle wobble in his voice reveals a vulnerability,” the expert analysed.

"This suggests that he may be opening up to Pamela for the first time about his own growing feelings for her, and he's afraid that those feelings might not be reciprocated,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Anderson's "subtle breath suggests she is suppressing deeper emotions, as if she's about to reveal feelings to Andy that she hasn't yet shared with Liam,” Hongiman revealed.