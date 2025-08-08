Kelly Clarkson's inner turmoil over Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson’s life hits a turning point after Brandon Blackstock’s death

Following the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has found herself and her life being flipped utterly upside down.

The report has come via insiders that are close to the singer and they shared everything with RadarOnline.

The source began by saying, “Kelly's life has flipped upside down with Brandon's cancer struggles and now death. She's been blessed with an incredible career and life, but once her marriage ended and once Brandon's health started dwindling, it has been very rough.”

While “she has always been a mother, but now she is in full 'mom mode.' For her kids to go through this is just absolutely devastating. She feels both a little lost and feels like she has to do everything to make it all make sense.”

What makes matters worse is that “this is going to stick with her forever, it will be a long time for her to get back to the jovial Kelly we all know and love. Everyone loves Kelly. We've got her back. We'll pick up the slack, we'll do whatever she needs.”

Before concluding they also added, “Everyone at The Kelly Clarkson Show will wish her the absolute best. She never ever said a bad word about her ex, ever. So even though they're not together, I think this will affect her deeply. Kelly is an empath; she cries with people over their sadness. So this has got to be tearing her up.”

The singer publically acknowledged her ex-husband’s health concerns just a day prior, stating, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”