Kelly Clarkson decided to protect Brandon Blackstock's privacy till death: Report

Kelly Clarkson shared two children with ex husband Brandon Blackstock

August 08, 2025

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

Now, a source told Us Weekly that the songbird kept her children front of mind while quietly supporting her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock through his private health battle.

“Even though they went through an acrimonious divorce, Kelly made a conscious decision to protect Brandon’s privacy until the very end for the sake of their family,” the tipster explained.

Brandon Blackstock’s death, at the age of 48, was confirmed on Thursday, August 7, just hours after Kelly Clarkson revealed in a social media post that he had been sick.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for the Blackstock family said in a statement.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The family’s spokesperson also told CNN that Brandon Blackstock “bravely battled cancer for more than three years” before his passing, adding, “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

For those unversed, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock tied the knot in October 2013 and welcomed daughter River in June 2014 and son Remy in April 2016. 

Apart from that Brand Blackstock also shared daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth, 18, with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

His passing came just one day after Clarkson announced she was postponing the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency to be “fully present” for their children as the former music manager’s condition worsened.

