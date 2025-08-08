Eddie Murphy recounts most vivid Beyonce memory

Photo: Eddie Murphy takes a trip down memory lane to share most vivid Beyonce memory

Eddie Murphy recently shared a rare anecdote about Beyonce.

During the latest episode of 360 With Speedy, the comedy legend was asked to share a memory about the superstar, and it sent him right back to the set of 2006’s Dreamgirls.

“I did Dreamgirls right when I was getting divorced,” Eddie Murphy said, referencing his split from Nicole Murphy, who filed in 2005 after 12 years of marriage.

He added, “I was kind of like on automatic pilot, and I don’t remember a lot of making the movie.”

Nonetheless, there’s one moment that stuck with the actor and he recalled it as, “My Beyoncé memory — and neither one of them knows that I know this — I watched Jennifer Hudson and Beyoncé, they were in between shots, they were on stage, and Jennifer was new in show business and she had, I guess, a finger… right between… was ashy.”

He recalled and mimicked the motion, “She was licking her fingers and getting the ash like that,”

“Ooh girl, don’t do that. I’ll get you some cream,” the songbird reportedly told Jennifer Hudson, pulling her aside.

“It was quiet between the two of them, but I saw it,” Murphy added with a grin. “And this might be the first time I share that with anyone. That’s my Beyoncé memory.”

For those unversed, in the movie in discussion, Anika Noni Rose played Lorrell, Beyoncé portrayed Deena, and Hudson took on the powerhouse role of Effie, alongside Jamie Foxx and Danny Glover.