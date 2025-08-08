New update follows Prince Harry in row with Sentebale: ‘It's pitiful'

There is a new update now handed to the Sentebale charity row Prince Harry is being pulled into

The ongoing row between Prince Harry and his charity, Sentebale has just received another update.

According to the New York Post, the charity founded in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho aims to help young kids with HIV.

However, in recent months its former chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka came out against the Duke, and trustee accusing them of mismanagement and racism.

In a more recent move though, its being said that the organization is demanding public clarification that they are not specifically perusing accusations of racism or misogyny against the Duke.

Sources close to the Duke have even come forward calling the whole thing not “just provocative, it’s pitiful.” Given how they are only “rehashing unsubstantiated allegations of bullying, misogyny and more” — saying its latest move is not,” according to Sky News.

A source close to the organization also said, “We have written to The Charity Commission stating that the onus is on the commission to restate for the record that individual allegations of bullying have not been investigated or addressed in the commission’s report.”

A separate source in Prince Harry’s corner also pointed out a blatant shift in Dr Chandauka’s behavior for “just yesterday Ms Chanduaka was applauding the Charity Commission’s findings, yet today, after a flurry of unflattering headlines, she’s back on the warpath. Issuing yet another media statement only reinforces the commission’s criticism about using the press to air internal disputes.”

“Rehashing unsubstantiated allegations of bullying, misogyny and more, which the commission found no evidence of and dressing them up as veiled threats isn’t just provocative, it’s pitiful.”

They also demand that she “spell out” all of her concerns, or “better yet, redirect her energy toward something truly worthwhile, like raising money for the children Sentebale exists to support.”

As a result the charity itself released a statement too, to The Post saying, “We have issued the charity with an action plan which sets out steps the current trustees need to take to improve governance weaknesses and rectify findings of mismanagement. We now urge all involved to put their differences behind them and allow the charity to focus on its work and beneficiaries.”