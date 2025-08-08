Hailey Bieber all glammed up as 'boss woman' in latest social media post

Photo: Hailey Bieber turns a day at work into glam masterclass

Hailey Bieber recently gave fans a perfectly curated peek into her day.

The 27-year-old model shared a carousel of images on Instagram to showcase her life which is a blend of jet-set glam, boss moves, and a little personal flair.

The first snap of the post showed her smiling as she climbs the steps of what appears to be a private jet, casually dressed in a gray jacket and carrying not one, but two bags from In-N-Out Burger.

One pic from the series of captures displayed Hailey in a sleek, cream-colored blazer, phone in hand, with an artfully arranged display of her rhode beauty products in the background.

The last image focused on a lush bouquet of pink and red flowers which adding just the right amount of softness to the mix.

Fans and friends flooded the comments with love. Her brand, now sold to ELF cosmetics, rhode chimed in with a string of heart emojis, while followers gushed with praises.

One penned, “So very pretty!!!” while another commented, “Linda linda linda,” proving her effortlessly chic aesthetic is still winning hearts.