Josh Brolin reveals why 'Weapons' was 'absolute living nightmare' for him

By
Areeba Sheikh
August 08, 2025

Josh Brolin faced what he called an “absolute living nightmare” while filming Weapons.

While conversing with Yahoo about Weapons, the 57-year-old American actor, who has acted in a horror movie for the first time in 40 years, admitted the movie hits different.

Voicing his thoughts, Brolin said, “There’s nothing about me that wanted to do a film like this. Nothing ... other than maybe the selfishness of working with a great director [Zach Cregger].”

The Deadpool star, who is the father of four children, went on to note that the story was almost too hard for him to handle because the film follows a scary mystery of 17, who are class fellows and disappear at sharp 2:17 a.m.

Brolin plays Archer Graff, the father of one of the missing kids and when he observes the police are not taking enough action, he jumps into the drama and takes control of the investigation in his hands.

“Things that have to do with kids getting hurt, kids being taken, kids getting lost, being neglected … all that kind of stuff is my absolute living nightmare,” he confessed.

“I like to think that I give [all of] myself on a very personal level when I work, and then you do something like this, and you realize maybe you haven’t as much as you could. Because this is so personal to me,” Brolin quipped.

Weapons hits theatres on Friday, August 8, 2025, under the banner of Warner Bros. Pictures.

