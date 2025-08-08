Chad Michael Murray shares special message for 'Freakier Friday' cast, crew as film releases

Chad Michael Murray hails 'Freakier Friday' cast and crew as film hits cinemas

Chad Michael Murray is celebrating the release of Freakier Friday on August 8 by praising the cast and crew of the film.

Chad reprised his role as Jake, Lindsay Lohan’s Anna’s high school love interest from the 2003 original Freaky Friday.

The original film follows Anna and her mom Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) as they wake up body-swapped one day. As the fighting duo spends one day in each other’s literal shoes, they begin to understand each other better, and their relationship improves.

In the sequel, Lindsay and Jamie reprise their roles. The Good Place star Manny Jacinto joins the cast as Anna’s fiancé Eric Davies.

As the film hit theaters on August 8, the One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram to thank cast members, producers, writers, and more crew members for their efforts.

Alongside a slew of images from the premieres and more occasions, he wrote, "What an adventure this was. It’s Freakier Friday!!!!"

"Thank you @disneystudios for a world class filming experience. I’ll gladly work for Mickey any day of the week. Thank you @jamieleecurtis and @lindsaylohan for driving this ship and bringing their best every day. I’m genuinely honored to work along side them," he gushed.

He added, "Thank you @mannyjacinto for being my right hand man on this one, @julia_butters & @thesophiahammons for bringing their light, talent and gen Z slang to all of us:)"

He further thanked script writer John Wiess, telling him, "Your script brings heart, vulnerability, life lessons, and a ton of laughs!!! Be so proud of yourself."

He also thanked director Nisha Ganatra, producers Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr, calling the best producers he could’ve asked for.

Concluding his message, Chad Michael Murray wrote, "I pray the world loves this film as much as we enjoyed making it. It’s gonna put you on cloud nine. Enjoy #freakierfriday in theaters TODAY! Lemme know all your thoughts. Much love & light to you all- CMM".