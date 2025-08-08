Josh Brolin makes jaw-dropping confession about his return to 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Josh Brolin spills on his return as Thanos in the MCU

Josh Brolin recently got candid and teased his return to Avengers: Doomsday.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star, famous for playing Thanos in the Marvel Universe, showed up on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast by Josh Horowitz, where he revealed he would definitely return to the franchise if the creators asked him to come back as the giant purple bad guy.

Expressing his feelings, Brolin, who depicted Thanos in various MCU movies and Cable in Deadpool 2, said, “Deadpool 2, I'm glad it was one experience. The Thanos thing, if they called me in London right now and said, 'Let's do this,' I'd be like 'I'll be there tomorrow.’”

He went on to share that he catches up with the Russo brothers “four to six times a week. I talk to Joe a lot… I love them, I love both of them, I think they're amazing.”

For the unversed, the Russo brothers are American filmmakers well-known for directing four MCU films, including Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Infinity War, and are ready to direct Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released on December 18, 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that it is still unclear if Thanos will come back because he died in Endgame but since there is a multiverse, anything can happen.