'X-Men' star details special return for Cyclops in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'X-Men' star reveals how Cyclops will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

James Marsden, who is widely recognized for his role as Cyclops in the X-man film series, has opened up about reprising the role in Avengers: Doomsday.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Hollywood actor candidly shared his excitement about returning to portray the character after two decades.

"I’m getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume," The Notebook actor began. "I was excited because you're a part of something gigantic.”

In 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, Marsden’s on-screen character sacrifices himself to save Jean Grey, who is possessed by the Phoenix. He is subsequently shot with an energy blast from the Phoenix.

“I've spent 20 years listening to people say, 'When are you coming back? Are you coming back?' I'm dead. Well, maybe not," he said, before adding, "So it's been a blast. It really has, It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map.”

Before concluding, James Marsden shared his honest feelings about being part of the movie, ”It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics. And so to step back into that role was pretty special."

The main cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, and Chris Hemsworth.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 16, 2026.