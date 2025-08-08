James Marsden breaks silence on his return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

James Marsden shares his excitement to be back as Cyclops in MCU

James Marsden is finally suiting up again as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday after two decades of hearing from people about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the unversed, the 51-year-old American actor is again playing his X-Men role in Marvel’s new movie Avengers: Doomsday, which will have some of the old X-Men actors from the 20th century Fox Films.

In a talk with Variety, Marsden opened up about his return to the franchise after years and admitted that making Doomsday has been a “blast” and feels like a “homecoming."

He said, “I was excited because you’re a part of something gigantic, and I’ve spent 20 years listening to people say, ‘When are you coming back? When are you coming back? Are you coming back?'”

The Paradise star noted, “I’m dead. Well, maybe not. I’m going to have a tough time struggling to get into costume if they waited a couple more years. So, it’s been a blast. It really has.”

“It’s been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map. It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics. And so, to step back into that role was pretty special,” Marsden stated, expressing his excitement.

Notably, the Sonic the Hedgehog actor first played Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, in the 2000 movie X-Men. He played the same role again in X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

It is pertinent to mention that Cyclops was killed in the last movie because Marsden left to work on Superman Returns but now the character is coming back in Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released on December 18, 2026.