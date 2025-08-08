Pete Davidson gets real about working with 'hero' Eddie Murphy

Pete Davidson opens up about working with Eddie Murphy

Pete Davidson is on cloud nine after sharing the screen with his "hero" Eddie Murphy.

Pete and Eddie play Travis and Russell, two security guards in the upcoming comedy film The Pickup. Keke Palmer plays a criminal who hijacks their vehicle to rob a casino and avenge her dad.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 31, gushed over getting a lead role in a film, that too, with his hero.

"He's the f---ing man. He's Eddie Murphy. There's only one," Davidson told People. "I was super geeked, [and I] obviously tried to play it cool."

Since it was Pete’s first time starring in a major role, director Tim Story had him film his scenes with Palmer first to ease him into it. Then, he filmed the scenes where the Shrek star and Pete are outside the truck.

"By the time we got into the truck, we were super tight," the actor said. "If I was just in a truck alone with him day one I would've probably lost my f---ing mind. But it was gradual and it was eased in."

Ultimately, Pete got a bit too comfortable with Eddie.

"Then by the time we were in that truck for two to three months, [I was] just screaming. I was just screaming at my hero. But we got on real fast and we had a really, really good time."

Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy’s The Pickup is streaming on Prime Video.