'Wednesday' Hunter Doohan shares big mysteries of season 2

'Wednesday' Hunter Doohan defends Tyler's murder act

Hunter Doohan, who plays the role of Hyde monster as Tyler in Wednesday, has opened up about "big mysteries" of part 1 of season 2.

While appearing for an interview on Just for Variety podcast, the Evil Dead Burn actor candidly discussed in detail the ending of season 2’s part 1.

“There’s so much more to come about the big mysteries of the season,” the Hollywood actor revealed.

In the last episode of second season 2, Doohan’s on-screen character killed his master Marilyn and also threw Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, out of the window of an insane asylum.

“Tyler has a crazy arc. I don’t want to spoil anything, but they kind of established in episode four that he thinks he’s freeing himself of the master,” he said.

Referring to the consequences of killing, the 31-year-old actor continued, “From Wednesday’s conversation at Willow Hill, we learned that the Hyde can’t survive without a master, so he has no idea what he’s done to himself yet.”

“I think it made sense for the story because they’ve kind of established that Tyler had to be separated. Their bond was weakening. But I think, for him, the only way he was going to be free of this iconic, but psychopath, is to murder her,” he explained why his on-screen character’s act was right.

Before concluding, Hunter Doohan shared, “We tried to play that it was hard for him because he still has these really twisted feelings for her, but he’s got to get rid of her to be his true self.”

Part 1 of season 2 was released on August 6, 2025, and part 2, consisting of four episodes, set to release on September 3, 2025.