 
Geo News

'Wednesday' Hunter Doohan shares big mysteries of season 2

'Wednesday' season 2 was released on August 6, 2025

By
Marium Haroon
|

August 09, 2025

Wednesday Hunter Doohan defends Tylers murder act
'Wednesday' Hunter Doohan defends Tyler's murder act

Hunter Doohan, who plays the role of Hyde monster as Tyler in Wednesday, has opened up about "big mysteries" of part 1 of season 2.

While appearing for an interview on Just for Variety podcast, the Evil Dead Burn actor candidly discussed in detail the ending of season 2’s part 1.

“There’s so much more to come about the big mysteries of the season,” the Hollywood actor revealed.

In the last episode of second season 2, Doohan’s on-screen character killed his master Marilyn and also threw Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, out of the window of an insane asylum.

“Tyler has a crazy arc. I don’t want to spoil anything, but they kind of established in episode four that he thinks he’s freeing himself of the master,” he said.

Referring to the consequences of killing, the 31-year-old actor continued, “From Wednesday’s conversation at Willow Hill, we learned that the Hyde can’t survive without a master, so he has no idea what he’s done to himself yet.”

“I think it made sense for the story because they’ve kind of established that Tyler had to be separated. Their bond was weakening. But I think, for him, the only way he was going to be free of this iconic, but psychopath, is to murder her,” he explained why his on-screen character’s act was right.

Before concluding, Hunter Doohan shared, “We tried to play that it was hard for him because he still has these really twisted feelings for her, but he’s got to get rid of her to be his true self.”

Part 1 of season 2 was released on August 6, 2025, and part 2, consisting of four episodes, set to release on September 3, 2025.

Alicia Silverstone 'excited' to reprise her role in upcoming 'Clueless' series video
Alicia Silverstone 'excited' to reprise her role in upcoming 'Clueless' series
Billy Joel reveals obsession with ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty'
Billy Joel reveals obsession with ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty'
Kim Kardashian reveals game-changer therapy to heal her broken shoulder
Kim Kardashian reveals game-changer therapy to heal her broken shoulder
Rena Sofer leaving the long-running soap 'General Hospital'?
Rena Sofer leaving the long-running soap 'General Hospital'?
Celebrity chef says Brooklyn Beckham needs a 'masterclass' after burning pasta
Celebrity chef says Brooklyn Beckham needs a 'masterclass' after burning pasta
Cash Warren finds new girlfriend after Jessica Alba split
Cash Warren finds new girlfriend after Jessica Alba split
Rita Ora causes ‘conflict' in neighbourhood due to THIS reason
Rita Ora causes ‘conflict' in neighbourhood due to THIS reason
Chris Hemsworth on life changes since discovering his risk of Alzheimer's
Chris Hemsworth on life changes since discovering his risk of Alzheimer's